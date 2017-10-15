FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Genoa break their duck, Torino snatch draw
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 3:58 PM / in 6 days

Soccer-Genoa break their duck, Torino snatch draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Genoa managed their first league win of the season at the eighth attempt when they took advantage of slack defending to beat Cagliari 3-2 in Serie A on Sunday.

Genoa were gifted a eighth-minute opener when Artur Ionita was caught in possession and Adel Taarabt sent Andrey Galabinov through to score. Galabinov then sprung a poorly organised offside trap to set up the second for Taarabt before half-time.

Leonardo Pavoletti pulled one back three minutes after the break, but Luca Rigoni restored Genoa’s two-goal lead and they held on despite Joao Pedro converting a penalty for the Sardinians which was awarded with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Lorenzo De Silvestri headed in from a corner in the second minute of stoppage time as Torino twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Crotone, leaving them eighth with 13 points.

Sampdoria and Bologna each have 14 points after both sides won, Sampdoria coming back from a goal down at half-time to beat Atalanta 3-1 and Bologna overcoming SPAL 2-1 in the first top flight derby between the pair for 50 years.

Fiorentina striker Cyril Thereau scored twice to give them a 2-1 win over his former club Udinese, while Sassuolo and Chievo drew 0-0.

The afternoon matches were a prelude to the Milan derby in the evening.

Napoli lead the table with 24 points from eight games after their 1-0 win at AS Roma on Saturday followed by Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio on 19 and AS Roma on 15. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
