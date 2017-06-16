FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Shares in SocGen's car leasing arm ALD open above IPO price
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 16, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

Shares in SocGen's car leasing arm ALD open above IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - The shares of Societe Generale's car leasing arm ALD Automotive opened higher on Friday, trading above their initial public offering price of 14.30 euros.

By 0710 GMT, ALD shares were trading at 14.50 euros while shares in parent French bank SocGen were up 0.84 percent at 46.80 euros.

On Thursday, ALD had priced the flotation near the lower end of its indicative range of between 14.20-17.40 euros per share, raising 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in France's biggest initial public offering in more than 18 months.

ALD offers leases to corporate clients which make monthly lease payments to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle and the cost of various services, such as tyre maintenance or insurance, while the vehicle is still owned by ALD.

$1 = 0.8967 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.