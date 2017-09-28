FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen appoints French air force general as its chief security officer
September 28, 2017 / 1:17 PM / in 20 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale has appointed air force general Antoine Creux as its chief security officer, a new job created to shore up the bank’s defences against cyber and other risks.

Creux has spent his entire 38-year career with the French Defence Ministry. He became Chief Inspector of the Armed Services in 2015.

“In a time of increasing challenges in terms of safety for assets, individuals and information systems, his mission will be to ensure that Societe Generale continues to adopt the most appropriate strategic and operational answers to protect the Group’s assets,” the bank said in a statement.

Creux will also join the bank’s management committee. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Mark Heinrich)

