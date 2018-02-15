EU tells Facebook, Google and Twitter to 'do more' for users

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Europe’s justice commissioner told Facebook, Twitter and Google on Thursday to do more to bring their user terms in line with EU law, saying proposals submitted by the tech giants were considered insufficient.

The European Union executive and consumer protection authorities said the three companies have only partially addressed concerns over their liability and how users are informed about content removal or contract terminations.

The authorities across the bloc, who requested the changes last year, have the power to issue fines if the companies fail to comply.

“EU consumer rules should be respected and if companies don’t comply, they should face sanctions,” European Commissioner Vera Jourova said in a statement. “Some companies are now making their platforms safer for consumers; however, it is unacceptable that this is still not complete and it is taking so much time.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)