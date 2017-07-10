Societe Generale shakes up DCM business

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - Societe Generale has promoted Andrew Menzies to global co-head of corporate origination as part of a broader reorganisation of the bank's debt capital markets business, according to a company memo.

Menzies previously head of DCM for the Americas, will co-head the group with Felix Orsini. He will report to Demetrio Salorio, global head of DCM.

Based in London, Menzies will replace Brendon Moran who took up a new position within the coverage and investment banking business in May.

Jonathan Weinberger, formerly head of capital markets engineering, will move to New York to head up DCM for the Americas, replacing Menzies. He will report to Salorio and Michael Finkelman, head of capital markets, Americas.

Julien Brune and Arnaud Mezrahi, formerly co-heads of hybrid structuring, have been appointed as co-heads of capital markets engineering, replacing Weinberger.

Based in Paris and reporting to Salorio, they will focus on financial engineering advisory and execution services, particularly on hybrid financing, liability management solutions and new product development, including green bonds.

Stephane Marciel, formerly head of sovereigns, local authorities for CEEMEA, has been appointed head of sustainable bonds, debt capital markets. He will be based in Paris, reporting to Brune and Mezrahi.

In his new role, Marciel will work closely with the environmental and social advisory and positive impact finance teams to further develop the bank's sustainable financing capabilities.

All appointments are effective from July 10. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy)