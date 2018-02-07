FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Japan's SoftBank Q3 operating profit falls but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a 2.8 fall in third-quarter operating profit, due in part to higher costs.

Profit for October-December fell to 274 billion yen ($2.51 billion) from 282 billion yen a year earlier, the company said. That compared with the market’s forecast of around 256 billion yen, based on four analysts’ estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

$1 = 109.1500 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by Christopher Cushing

