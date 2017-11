TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp reported on Monday a 21 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit as its technology investments paid off.

Profit for the July-September quarter rose to 395.6 billion yen ($3.46 billion) from 328.1 billion yen a year earlier, the company said. ($1 = 114.2700 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)