Software AG Q4 margins hit record; IoT business may double in 2018

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Software AG reported record margins in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that its new business line serving the industrial internet could as much as double in size in 2018.

Germany’s No.2 business software maker after SAP said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose by 9 percent to 98.4 million euros ($122.4 million), in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)