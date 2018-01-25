FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 25, 2018 / 6:02 AM / 2 days ago

Software AG Q4 margins hit record; IoT business may double in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Software AG reported record margins in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that its new business line serving the industrial internet could as much as double in size in 2018.

Germany’s No.2 business software maker after SAP said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose by 9 percent to 98.4 million euros ($122.4 million), in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.