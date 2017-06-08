FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Al Shabaab attack killed 38 in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland -military officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds "attack" to headline)

BOSASO, Somalia, June 8 (Reuters) - The death toll from al Shabaab attack on a town in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday has risen to 38 from 20 reported earlier, a military officer said.

"Now we confirm 38 people, mostly soldiers, died and 18 others wounded. I believe some were captured alive and taken away," Major Mohamed Abdi, a Puntland military officer, told Reuters.

"Numerous, heavily armed al Shabaab fighters attacked us from every direction and after hours of fierce battle I was among those who ran for their lives." (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

