June 27, 2017 / 4:16 AM / a month ago

Explosion heard from ship off the coast of Somalia, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSASO, Somalia, June 27 (Reuters) - A huge explosion was heard from a ship off the coast of Somalia's Puntland region late on Monday and flame was seen rising from what was possibly a naval vessel, an official told Reuters.

"We heard (a) huge explosion and flame rising from the ship. I believe that the ship is foreign," Ali Shire, mayor of Puntland's Alula district, a pirate haven, told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said he believed the ship was likely a naval vessel. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Paul Tait)

