Car bomb targeting police station in Somalia's capital kills four - police

MOGADISHU, June 22 (Reuters) - A car bomb targeting a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu went off, killing at least four people on Thursday, police said.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of Waberi district police station. So far we know four people died," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness also saw the bodies lying on the scene, ruined cars and damage to the police station.

Waberi police station is near Maka al Mukaram road which is the busiest street in Mogadishu. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)