TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc estimated losses of about 70 billion yen ($620 million) as of Friday from payments related to natural disasters that occurred in August and September in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The company added that its earnings forecasts for the business year through March 2018 were under review and that it would announce any revision if needed. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)