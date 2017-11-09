FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sonatrach, Baker Hughes to form JV, build Algeria plant
November 9, 2017 / 2:06 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Sonatrach, Baker Hughes to form JV, build Algeria plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - State energy company Sonatrach and Baker Hughes, part of GE (BHGE), will set up a joint venture and build an oil equipment plant in Algeria at a cost of $45 million under a deal signed on Thursday, Sonatrach said.

Algeria’s Sonatrach will hold a 51 percent stake and BHGE the remaining 49 percent in the project which will be based in Azrew in western Algeria, it said in a statement.

The site is due to start production in December 2019.

“With Sonatrach, we are able to establish a strong manufacturing hub that will increase local capacity and boost exports,” BHGE CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the statement.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Ulf Laessing and Jason Neely

