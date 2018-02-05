FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Markets
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Technology
Environment
Sport
Health
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 5, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated a day ago

Sony Pictures Television in joint venture with Russia's NMG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sony Corp production studio Sony Pictures Television and Russian media holding company National Media Group (NMG) have set up a joint venture to operate Sony’s pay television channels in Russia, NMG said on Monday.

NMG said it was buying 80 percent in a company broadcasting Sony channels in Russia. It did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

It also has a joint venture with Discovery Communications , which operates the Russian versions of the Discovery Networks, Eurosport and Turner channels. In 2016 NMG also struck a partnership agreement with Viasat World.

NMG was set up in 2008 by Bank Rossiya -- now under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukrainian conflict -- as well as metals tycoon Alexei Mordashov and insurance group Sogaz .

Bank Rossiya no longer controls NMG, a leading private media holding in Russia, business daily Vedomosti reported in 2016. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.