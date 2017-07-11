FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal -Billboard
July 11, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

Sony Music, Spotify strike licensing deal -Billboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Sony Music Entertainment has reached a licensing agreement with streaming music service Spotify, Billboard reported, citing sources.

The terms of the deal were not clear, Billboard reported. (bit.ly/2u593qB)

The deal with Sony would be the second major label deal for Spotify, which is looking at a possible floatation this year.

The company signed a multiyear license agreement with Universal Music Group in April.

The music streaming service remains in licensing talks with Warner Music Group, Billboard reported.

Spotify declined to comment. Sony Music and Warner Music Group were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ishita Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

