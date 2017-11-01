Sony shares soar to 9-year high after forecast of record profit

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Corp soared as much as 11.6 percent to a nine-year high on Wednesday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment firm forecast its best ever annual profit.

Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 26 percent to 630 billion yen ($5.5 billion), citing strong sales of image sensors as well as high-end television sets, underscoring the success of its restructuring efforts.

The Nikkei average was up 1 percent in morning trade. ($1 = 113.7800 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)