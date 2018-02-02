Charleston airport evacuated after suspicious package found, police say

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Charleston International Airport in South Carolina was evacuated on Friday after a suspicious package was found at the airport, police said.

A report of a suspicious package was made at 5:23 a.m. local time and forced the entire airport to be evacuated as authorities investigated the situation, a dispatcher at the Charleston Police Department said.

“Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in the airport. No other details available at this time,” the airport said on its Twitter account. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien, editing by Larry King)