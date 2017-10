Oct 19 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd, the world’s biggest producer of manganese ore, on Thursday said first-quarter output for the metal rose 11 percent from a year ago, helped by strong market demand.

Coking coal production dropped to 494,000 tonnes in the September quarter from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier, owing to technical problems at its Appin mine in Australia, the company said. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by James Regan, G Crosse)