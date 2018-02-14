FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Basic Materials
February 14, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia's South32 posts 14 jump in half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 percent jump in half-year underlying profit helped by higher production of manganese, for which it is the world’s top producer, and strong commodity prices.

The miner, a BHP spin-off, posted $544 million in underlying profit for the half year to Dec. 31, compared with $479 million a year earlier. This missed the average estimate of four analysts of $574 million.

South32 declared an interim dividend of 4.3 cents per share, higher than the 3.6 cents a share a year ago, while also declaring a special dividend of 3 cents per share. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.