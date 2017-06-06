SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; global factors dampen risk appetite

By Chris Thomas June 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam, were sluggish on Tuesday, taking a cue from Asian peers that fell as global risk appetite dampened amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and ahead of key events later this week. Asian shares pulled back from a two-year high hit on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.2 percent in early trade. Oil prices extended losses from the previous session over concerns that a rift between Qatar and other Arab states could undermine an OPEC-led push to tighten the market. Elections in the UK, a European Central Bank meeting and an impending testimony by former FBI Director James Comey have made investors cautious, said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. Comey was leading a probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by Donald Trump's campaign when the president fired him last month. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell as much as 0.5 percent with heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings losing as much as 1.3 percent each. "We expect investors to cash in their gains now in anticipation of (a likely) Fed interest rate hike next week," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities. Indonesian shares slipped as much as 0.4 percent, led by losses in financial stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell as much as 1.2 percent, while Bank Central Asia dropped 1.3 percent. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks lost as much as 0.5 percent, its biggest fall in nearly two weeks. Vietnam shares rose to a one-week high, driven by lenders Vietcombank and Sacombank, while Singapore, Thai, and Malaysian shares were flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0432 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3238.44 3238.31 0.00 Bangkok 1567.4 1566.85 0.04 Manila 7966.62 8001.38 -0.43 Jakarta 5732.289 5748.235 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1789.47 1787.95 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 746.61 743.49 0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3238.44 2880.76 12.42 Bangkok 1567.4 1542.94 1.59 Manila 7966.62 6840.64 16.46 Jakarta 5732.289 5296.711 8.22 Kuala Lumpur 1789.47 1641.73 9.00 Ho Chi Minh 746.61 664.87 12.29 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)