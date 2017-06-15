SE Asia Stocks-Philippines climbs on gains in property stocks; Singapore falls

By Nicole Pinto June 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose on Thursday, driven by gains in real estate stocks, while Singapore was headed for a third session of fall in four, dragged down by financials. Other Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a narrow range as soft U.S. economic data and a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve hurt investor sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates as expected on Wednesday and gave a first clear outline on its plan to reduce its $4.2-trillion portfolio of bonds. However, the Fed's decision and confidence in continued U.S. economic growth was over-shadowed by surprisingly weak data released earlier in the day. U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May while retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months. In Asia, China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off the Fed rate hike. In the Philippines, real estate stocks accounted for more than one-third of the gains on the benchmark stock index. "The Philippine property sector is generally interest rate- sensitive," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities. "Since there were no surprises (in the Fed rate increase), property stocks are rebounding." Vietnam shares hit a fresh nine-year high, rising as much as 0.3 percent, with index heavyweight Vingroup JSC gaining 1.2 percent. Malaysian shares touched a two-year high in early trade, gaining as much as 0.2 percent, with one-third of the gains concentrated in the financial sector. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd gained 0.7 percent and Malayan Banking Bhd rose 0.3 percent. Singapore shares fell 0.6 percent with the financial sector accounting for more than half of the losses. United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd declined 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Indonesian shares edged down even after data showed exports and imports surged more than expected in May. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0515 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3232.87 3253.43 -0.63 Bangkok 1578.08 1577 0.07 Manila 8023.55 7966.01 0.72 Jakarta 5779.91 5792.897 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1792.74 1792.35 0.02 Ho Chi Minh 760.87 760.77 0.01 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3232.87 2880.76 12.22 Bangkok 1578.08 1542.94 2.28 Manila 8023.55 6840.64 17.29 Jakarta 5779.91 5296.711 9.12 Kuala Lumpur 1792.74 1641.73 9.20 Ho Chi Minh 760.87 664.87 14.44 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)