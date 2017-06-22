SE Asia Stocks-Wary in thin trade; Singapore gains

By Nicole Pinto June 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution in thin trading on Thursday, while broader Asian shares rose as oil prices recovered from a 10-month low recorded overnight. Oil prices took heart after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, however investors remained cautious over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut. Iran's oil minister also commented that members of oil-cartel are considering deeper cuts in production. "Earlier this week (broader) Asian markets shrugged off the inclusion of MSCI's China A share, but today I think markets are focusing on oil prices having tumbled more than 2 percent overnight," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Singapore shares rose 0.6 percent, leading the gains in the region, ahead of inflation and industrial output data due on Friday. Singapore's May core inflation likely increased 1.6 percent from a year earlier, slowing slightly from April's 1.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Industrial production is expected to rise for the tenth consecutive month year-on-year due to strong output in electronics. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 1.2 percent and Singapore Telecommunications rose 0.8 percent. Indonesia shares edged down 0.1 percent with Bank Rakyat Indonesia falling 1.3 percent. Indonesia on Thursday introduced new rules to allow exports of nickel ore and bauxite and concentrates of other minerals under certain conditions, following a 2014 ban on unprocessed ore exports to spur higher value smelting industries. The new rules were passed after the economy faced a hefty budget deficit and missed its 2016 revenue target by $17.6 billion. Philippines shares edged down 0.3 percent, ahead of its central bank policy meeting later in the day, where the Philippine central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, according to a Reuters poll. Vientnam shares were flat with a downside bias as gains in the energy sector were offset by losses in financial shares. Real estate sector was the second biggest loser. Vietnam National Petroleum Group gained 1.9 percent while Vingroup JSC lost 1.5 percent. Indonesia financial markets will be shut on Friday and next week for public holidays. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0510 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3222.52 3201.77 0.65 Bangkok 1581.57 1577.01 0.29 Manila 7861.79 7886.37 -0.31 Jakarta 5811.587 5818.552 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1776.74 1775.57 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 766.88 767.41 -0.07 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3222.52 2880.76 11.86 Bangkok 1581.57 1542.94 2.50 Manila 7861.79 6840.64 14.9 Jakarta 5811.587 5296.711 9.72 Kuala Lumpur 1776.74 1641.73 8.22 Ho Chi Minh 766.88 664.87 15.3 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)