SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand lead gains; oil price slide weighs

By Nicole Pinto June 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by gains in Singapore and Thailand, but a slide in oil prices to multi-month lows kept investors on edge. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, with financials contributing most of the gains, while Thai shares advanced 0.3 percent after data showed customs-cleared exports in May rose at its fastest pace in 52 months, handily beating expectations. An official at the Thai commerce ministry expressed confidence in achieving its 2017 export growth target of 5 percent, after exports climbed 13.2 percent in May from a year earlier after April's 8.5 percent increase. However, caution prevailed in Southeast Asia amid weak oil prices as traders assessed a glut of physical supply that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market. Philippine shares closed 0.4 lower percent after falling as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the day. The Philippine central bank said after market close that it would leave its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent, as expected. However, the central bank cut its inflation forecast for this year to an average of 3.1 percent in 2017 from 3.4 percent. The real estate and industrial sectors accounted for most of the losses, with Ayala Land and SM Investment losing 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares closed 0.1 percent higher after falling for three straight sessions. Genting Bhd gained 1.9 percent and IHH Healthcare Bhd gained 1.5 percent. Indonesian shares gained 0.2 percent. The country's financial markets will be shut on Friday and throughout next week on account of public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3215.55 3201.77 0.43 Bangkok 1580.91 1577.01 0.25 Manila 7858.34 7886.37 -0.36 Jakarta 5829.708 5818.552 0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1777.43 1775.57 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 766.3 767.41 -0.14 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3215.55 2880.76 11.62 Bangkok 1580.91 1542.94 2.46 Manila 7858.34 6840.64 14.9 Jakarta 5829.708 5296.711 10.06 Kuala Lumpur 1777.43 1641.73 8.27 Ho Chi Minh 766.3 664.87 15.3 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)