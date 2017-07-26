CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Tepid as investors look for US rate hike hints (July 25)

(Corrects word in quote in fourth paragraph to "developed" from "developing") July 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets marked time on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day as investors looked for hints on the timing of the Fed's next policy tightening. Though the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday, investors will be watching for any fresh hints on whether it might raise interest rates again this year, and when it will begin paring its bond holdings. "Fed officials... reportedly torn with some wanting to start reducing the portfolio within the year and some wanting to wait for more economic data. As such, analysts are now pricing in less than 50 percent chance of a third rate hike this year," said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. "The scaling back of the frequency of rate hikes should be positive for regional markets since it will lessen the flow from emerging markets to developed markets." In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, before erasing gains to trade flat. This may be because President Rodrigo Duterte's address lacked "meat" in terms of development in pushing economic reforms, said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. "The local market is expected to trade within a thin range this week due to a lack of local catalysts since Q2 corporate earnings will only start to trickle in next week," said Aller. Metro Pacific Investments Corp rose as much as 4.2 percent, while Ayala Land gained 1.4 percent to a record high. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, led by financial and telecom stocks. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 1.5 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications gained 0.8 percent to a 16-week high. Thai shares edged up 0.3 percent to one-week highs, while Malaysian shares were flat. Vietnam shares gave up early gains to trade flat. Vietnam National Petroleum Group and Vietcombank were the biggest drags. Indonesian shares dropped as much as 0.4 percent, with falls in consumer staples pulling down the index. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0444 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3322.22 3310.8 0.34 Bangkok 1579.94 1576.73 0.20 Manila 7969.56 7962.64 0.09 Jakarta 5788.325 5801.587 -0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1762.49 1761.99 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 759.48 759.74 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3322.22 2880.76 15.32 Bangkok 1579.94 1542.94 2.40 Manila 7969.56 6840.64 16.50 Jakarta 5788.325 5296.711 9.28 Kuala Lumpur 1762.49 1641.73 7.36 Ho Chi Minh 759.48 664.87 14.23 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)