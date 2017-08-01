SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 1 pct; Vietnam hits fresh 9-yr high

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 1 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell more than 1 percent on caution ahead of quarterly results from market heavyweights, while most other indexes in Southeast Asia ended largely up, with Vietnam scaling a fresh nine-year high. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index ended 1.4 percent lower, its steepest fall in about three months, on losses across sectors, with financials and telecom stocks falling the most. Month-end window dressing, which led to losses on the index in the previous session, continued to weigh on the market, said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. Technicals show a failure to convincingly breach the 8,046-8,048 level is also weighing on the index, Roxas added. Index heavyweight SM Prime Holdings Inc closed 3 percent lower. Telecom company PLDT Inc, which is expected to report quarterly results later in the day, fell 2.1 percent to its lowest in over two months. "I think there is some anticipation about second-quarter results which are due anytime. One of the heavyweights is of course PLDT and expectations are not good for that," Roxas said. Indonesian shares closed 0.6 percent lower, dragged down by consumer stocks and financials. The country's factory output contracted again in July, data from the Nikkei Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed. Vietnam rose 0.4 percent to hit its highest close since February 2008, supported by energy stocks and consumer staples. Thai shares recovered from early losses to end largely flat, after government data showed Thai annual headline consumer prices, which slipped the two previous months, rose slightly in July. Consumer staples gained the most, with Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL ending 0.4 percent up. Malaysian shares finished 0.3 percent higher, with financials and telecom stocks leading the gains. Singapore eked out a small gain to end the session 0.1 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3338.2 3329.52 0.26 Bangkok 1576.45 1576.08 0.02 Manila 7906.6 8018.05 -1.39 Jakarta 5805.205 5840.939 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1765.13 1760.03 0.29 Ho Chi Minh 786.81 783.55 0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3338.2 2880.76 15.88 Bangkok 1576.45 1542.94 2.20 Manila 7906.6 6840.64 15.58 Jakarta 5805.205 5296.711 9.60 Kuala Lumpur 1765.13 1641.73 7.52 Ho Chi Minh 786.81 664.87 18.34 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)