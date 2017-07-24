FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as Trump woes hurt risk appetite
July 24, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 14 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as Trump woes hurt risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except
Indonesia, were cautious on Monday as political uncertainties
surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration dulled
appetite for risk assets and weighed on the dollar.
    The Trump administration, already dogged by investigations
into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, took a fresh
hit on Friday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned,
highlighting an upheaval within the president's inner circle.
 
    The dollar fell to a 13-month low against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies, but was little changed at
93.907 as of 0944 GMT. 
    "Most Asian markets coming into this week are trading
cautiously," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with
Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
    Markets are also waiting for a meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday for an update on its plan to
start normalising its balance sheet.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares ended 0.3
percent lower ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's second State
of the Nation address. 
    Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM
Investments Corp fell 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively.
    Investors will be watching Duterte's address for clues on
tax reforms and how quickly his administration can roll out
big-ticket infrastructure programmes, Felix said.
    Singapore shares cut losses to end marginally lower.
    DBS Group ended little changed, while United
Overseas Bank reversed losses to gain 0.5 percent.
    The city-state's headline consumer price index rose 0.5
percent in June from a year earlier, lower than forecast.

    Vietnam shares closed down 0.3 percent, with Vietnam
National Petroleum Group falling 3.8 percent to hit a
more than five-week closing low.
    Indonesia ended 0.6 percent higher, lifted by
financials and telecom stocks. Bank Central Asia rose
1.9 percent, while Telkom Indonesia gained 2 percent.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3310.8       3314.12         -0.10
  Bangkok         1576.73      1573.51         0.20
  Manila          7962.64      7989.73         -0.34
  Jakarta         5801.587     5765.424        0.63
  Kuala Lumpur    1761.99      1759.16         0.16
  Ho Chi Minh     759.74       761.86          -0.28
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3310.8       2880.76         14.93
  Bangkok         1576.73      1542.94         2.19
  Manila          7962.64      6840.64         16.40
  Jakarta         5801.587     5296.711        9.53
  Kuala Lumpur    1761.99      1641.73         7.33
  Ho Chi Minh     759.74       664.87          14.27
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

