SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on weak U.S. data, oil; all eyes on G20

By Chandini Monnappa July 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday tracking peers in the region as a sharp decline in oil prices and an overnight loss on Wall Street following weak U.S. labour market data hurt sentiment. The softer data comes on the heels of Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Fed's June meeting, which showed policymakers were increasingly split on the inflation outlook and how it might affect the pace of rate increases. Oil prices fell more than 1 percent with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise. "Markets are mixed, bit more on the negative side. I think for now we are still in the risk-off mood. We do not really want any surprises from the U.S. Fed and this (market movement) is because of the Fed," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc. Malaysia, one of the biggest oil and natural gas exporters in Asia, closed 0.6 percent lower as weaker crude oil prices overshadowed positive May exports data. The index is down 0.2 percent for the week, its third straight week of losses. Focus has now shifted to Germany where leaders from the world's top economies are preparing for tough talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on climate change and trade on Friday during a Group of 20 summit. "Traders were also wary about the upcoming G20 meeting where a clash of 'ideals' was expected given the 'egoistic' nature of President Trump and his recent frosty meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel." NetResearch Asia said in a note. In other Southeast Asian markets, Indonesia ended 0.6 percent lower with Unilever Indonesia Tbk dragging the index down. Vietnam closed the session 0.8 percent lower as financial and consumer shares declined. Vietnam drifted lower for the week, snapping four-straight weeks of gains. Bucking the trend, Singapore shares closed the day marginally higher as DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 0.4 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3229.01 3226.34 0.08 Bangkok 1569.44 1569.64 -0.01 Manila 7889.33 7888.31 0.01 Jakarta 5814.793 5849.575 -0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1759.93 1770.53 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 775.73 782.65 -0.88 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3229.01 2880.76 12.09 Bangkok 1569.44 1542.94 1.72 Manila 7889.33 6840.64 15.33 Jakarta 5814.793 5296.711 9.78 Kuala Lumpur 1759.93 1641.73 7.20 Ho Chi Minh 775.73 664.87 16.67 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)