SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Philippines posts 3-wk closing high

By Chris Thomas July 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress later in the day. While Yellen is expected to say that the Fed remains on a hawkish course of steadily raising rates, any signals on how the bank is viewing a retreat in inflation and muted wage growth will be closely watched. Philippine shares outperformed other markets in Southeast Asia, rising 1 percent to post their highest close in more than three weeks. About 238,000 shares changed hands, the highest in nearly a month. Real estate stocks led the gains with Ayala Land gaining 2.9 percent and SM Prime Holdings closing up 1.8 percent. "I think there's general optimism in the property market," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities. The market may be pricing in a good results season since some companies such as Ayala Land met investors' expectations last quarter, he added. Indonesian shares ended 0.8 percent higher, lifted by consumer and financial stocks, while an index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained 1 percent. Vietnam shares rose 0.6 percent with oil and gas refiner Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp logging its biggest gain in more than three months. Crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent, extending gains from the previous day as the U.S. government cut its crude production outlook for next year and as fuel inventories plunged. Malaysian shares hit their lowest in more than two-and-a-half months before recovering to end marginally higher, while Thai stocks closed up 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares closed down 0.3 percent after shedding as much as 0.7 percent to hit a six-week low earlier in the session. "The market has performed quite well in the first half, so people are taking profits," said Joanne Goh, an equity strategist with DBS Bank Ltd. Heavyweights DBS Group and Hongkong Land Holdings declined about 0.8 percent each. Companies are due to report their quarterly results, and there are expectations that some stocks, including banks, may disappoint, she added. "Banks are still uncertain as to whether there will be more provisions," said Goh. "So far, the net interest margins haven't picked up despite interest rates going up." For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3208.91 3218.8 -0.31 Bangkok 1574.93 1569.24 0.36 Manila 7938.37 7858.14 1.02 Jakarta 5819.132 5773.326 0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1757.24 1755.03 0.13 Ho Chi Minh 774.17 769.36 0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3208.91 2880.76 11.39 Bangkok 1574.93 1542.94 2.07 Manila 7938.37 6840.64 16.05 Jakarta 5819.132 5296.711 9.86 Kuala Lumpur 1757.24 1641.73 7.04 Ho Chi Minh 774.17 664.87 16.44 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Additional Reporting by Binisha Ben; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)