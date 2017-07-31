FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of econ data; Vietnam at over 9-yr closing high
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
July 31, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 6 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of econ data; Vietnam at over 9-yr closing high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
Monday lower as sentiment turned cautious ahead of a raft of
economic data this week, but Vietnam bucked the trend and
closed at its highest in over nine years as realty and
financials firmed up. 
    Indonesia is expected to release its July inflation and GDP
numbers, Thailand and Philippines their inflation rates for the
month, and Malaysia its trade data for June.
    Vietnam rose 0.8 percent to post its highest close since
Feb. 2008 with Vingroup JSC and Joint Stock Commercial
Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam leading
the gains.
    Risk assets turned less attractive after North Korea
conducted another missile test late on Friday, sparking tension.

    Philippine shares cut part losses to end 0.7 percent
lower and ended above the 8,000 level for a fourth straight
session. The index is up 2.2 percent on month, its fifth
straight monthly gain.
    Ayala Land fell 2.3 percent to close at its lowest
in over a week, while telecom company PLDT Inc declined
3.7 percent to hit a near 10-week closing low.
    Investors are taking profits after a strong run in the
previous week, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based
Asiasec Equities Inc.
    The Thai index fell 0.3 percent, dragged down by
financials such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial
Bank.
    Thailand's private consumption rose slightly in June but
private investment contracted from the previous month, central
bank indexes showed on Monday, suggesting economic recovery
remains patchy.
    Malaysian shares fell 0.4 percent, their biggest
drop in more than three weeks, with financials figuring among
top losers. The index is 0.2 percent lower on month.
    Singapore shares closed marginally lower, but posted
their seventh straight month of gains. Losses in heavyweights
such as Keppel Corp and Singapore Telecommunications
 outweighed an 8.4 percent jump in Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding Holdings.
    Indonesian shares rose 0.2 percent and ended higher
for a sixth consecutive month.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate likely eased in July as
demand returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr festival, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected on Aug. 1.
    
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3329.52      3330.75         -0.04
  Bangkok         1576.08      1581.06         -0.31
  Manila          8018.05      8071.47         -0.66
  Jakarta         5840.939     5831.027        0.17
  Kuala Lumpur    1760.03      1767.08         -0.40
  Ho Chi Minh     783.55       777.09          0.83
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3329.52      2880.76         15.58
  Bangkok         1576.08      1542.94         2.15
  Manila          8018.05      6840.64         17.21
  Jakarta         5840.939     5296.711        10.27
  Kuala Lumpur    1760.03      1641.73         7.21
  Ho Chi Minh     783.55       664.87          17.85
 

 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

