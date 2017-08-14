SE Asia Stocks-Rise on bargain hunting as US-Korea tensions ease

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday as investors picked up beaten down shares, looking past tensions between the United States and North Korea. Tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as South Korea's president said resolving Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and key U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index excluding Japan rose 0.8 percent, largely unaffected by a slew of activity data from China that was softer than forecast, though still largely solid. "I think there is bargain hunting in the market, particularly in the regional equities, which have been embattled by geopolitical tensions last week," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. President Donald Trump warned at the weekend that the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea acted unwisely after threatening last week to land missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. "There has been some brokering ongoing right now to lessen the tension between North Korea and United States. So, regional markets are hoping that the tension will dissipate in the coming weeks," Cruz added. Real estate shares and financials led the gains in both Singapore and the Philippines. Singapore stocks rose 0.9 percent, with Capitaland and Genting Singapore gaining 2.2 percent each. Philippine shares ended 0.4 percent higher, with Jollibee Foods and SM Prime Holdings among the top performers on the index. Jollibee Foods' quarterly net income rose 18.1 percent to 1.96 billion pesos ($38.3 million). Investors in Philippines are awaiting the second-quarter GDP data due on Thursday. Malaysia rose 0.2 percent, with consumer discretionary shares accounting for most of the gains. Genting Malaysia rose 3.3 percent, while Petronas Chemicals Group gained 1.3 percent Indonesia rose 0.7 percent while Vietnam ended 0.5 percent higher. Thailand market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3304.54 3279.72 0.76 Manila 7962.12 7928.43 0.42 Jakarta 5801.488 5766.138 0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1771.08 1766.96 0.23 Ho Chi Minh 776.17 772.08 0.53 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3304.54 2880.76 14.71 Manila 7962.12 6840.64 16.4 Jakarta 5801.488 5296.711 9.53 Kuala Lumpur 1771.08 1641.73 7.88 Ho Chi Minh 776.17 664.87 16.7 ($1 = 51.1720 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)