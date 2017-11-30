CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls; tech selloff hits Asian sentiment

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Malaysian stock exchange, not Jakarta) Nov 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were downcast on Thursday as broader Asian equities fell sharply on a selloff in technology heavyweights, with Singapore falling the most. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan retreated over 1 percent after U.S. technology stocks posted steep losses overnight as investors shifted to financials and other sectors that could potentially benefit from lower regulation and taxes, as well as higher interest rates. China economic data showing an unexpected pickup in factory activity in November had little impact on Asian shares. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.6 percent to their lowest in a week, weighed down by industrials and financials stocks. DBS Group Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd were the top drags on the index, inching down 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Malaysian stocks held steady as losses in consumer discretionary stocks offset an about 30 percent jump in Sime Darby Bhd after the company's plantation and property units debuted on the Malaysian stock exchange. The trading in Sime Darby Bhd was based on the reference price provided by the company of 1.85 ringgit per share. Sime Darby Plantations Berhad began trade at 5.60 ringgit a share, in line with its listing reference price of 5.59 ringgit. Sime Darby Property Berhad opened at 1.29 ringgit a share, versus its 1.50 ringgit reference price. Indonesian shares slipped 0.3 percent as consumer staples and telecom stocks weighed, with the index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks down 0.3 percent. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT, a unit of Unilever Plc , and United Tractors Tbk PT fell about 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0440 GMT Change at 0440 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3424.89 3438.99 -0.41 Bangkok 1699.04 1705.33 -0.37 Jakarta 6048.452 6061.367 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1720.56 1720.38 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 957.49 952.14 0.56 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3424.89 2880.76 18.89 Bangkok 1699.04 1542.94 10.12 Manila 8254.03 6840.64 20.66 Jakarta 6048.452 5296.711 14.19 Kuala Lumpur 1720.56 1641.73 4.80 Ho Chi Minh 957.49 664.87 44.01 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)