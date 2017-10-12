FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Climb in line with global equities, S'pore leads gains
October 12, 2017 / 5:08 AM / in 7 days

SE Asia Stocks-Climb in line with global equities, S'pore leads gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chandini Monnappa
    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Thursday, tracking a rally in global equities, with Singapore
leading the gains and Thailand hitting a 24-year peak yet again.
    Asian stocks rose to a decade-high as Wall Street hit record
closes overnight after a report that a market-friendly candidate
was being pushed as Janet Yellen's successor at the helm of the
Federal Reserve.
    Meanwhile, the dollar weakened after the U.S. central bank's
last policy meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed a
guarded view on inflation.  
    "The positive performance that Wall Street witnessed helped
boost sentiment in our markets," said Liu Jinshu, director of
research at NRA Capital.
    Singapore shares climbed as much as 0.8 percent to a
more than eight-week high.
    Financial stocks accounted for nearly half the gains on the
index, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and
United Overseas Bank Ltd gaining more than 1 percent
each.
    Philippine shares climbed as much as 0.3 percent,
driven largely by industrial stocks.
    "Philippine markets are advancing because there is some
selective buying into heavyweights such as Ayala Corp and SM
Investments," said Jeffrey Lucero, equity research analyst at
RCBC Securities.
    SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp each
gained as much as 1.7 percent.
    Thai shares rose as much as 0.3 percent and were set
for a third straight winning session, led by financials and
energy stocks. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKET: CHANGE AT 0356 GMT
  Market               Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore            3303.04    3280.28          0.69
  Bangkok              1718.20    1714.14          0.25
  Manila               8379.33    8358.47          0.25
  Jakarta              5903.162   5882.787         0.35
  Kuala Lumpur         1757.24    1757.21          0.00
  Ho Chi Minh          815.07     813.95           0.14
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market               Current    End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore            3303.04    2880.76          14.66
  Bangkok              1716.48    1542.94          11.25
  Manila               8379.33    6840.64          22.5
  Jakarta              5903.162   5296.711         11.45
  Kuala Lumpur         1757.24    1641.73          7.04
  Ho Chi Minh          815.07     664.87           22.6
 


 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by
Shanima A; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

