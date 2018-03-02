SE Asia Stocks-Decline on concerns of global trade war

* Asian shares ex-Japan fall 1.1 pct * Philippines drops 1.5 pct to over 10-week low * Singapore shares fall 1 pct By Aditya Soni March 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking a rout in broader Asian equities, as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to press hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports sparked fears of a global trade war. Wall Street posted steep losses overnight after Trump's announcement on tariffs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 1.1 percent in the session. "Given uncertainty whether the move presages a path of increased tariff application for the US, we expect risk sentiment to remain fragile for now," said Mizuho Bank in a note. Singapore shares fell 1 percent, dragged mostly by financials. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city-state's biggest stock by market capitalization, dipped 1.7 percent to a more than two-week low, while United Overseas Bank Ltd slipped 1.1 percent. Philippine shares declined as much as 1.5 percent, the biggest percentage drop in Southeast Asia, to touch a more than ten-week low. Industrials accounted for about half the losses, with SM Investments Corp falling 2.1 percent and JG Summit Holdings Inc sliding 4.2 percent. Indonesian shares shed 0.6 percent, dragged by financials and energy stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT fell 0.9 percent to a more than four-week low and accounted for most of losses. Thai shares dipped as much as 0.6 percent, their biggest intraday percentage drop in more than a week. Data released earlier in the day showed that the country's inflation rate eased in February missing forecasts and below the central bank's goal. The headline consumer price index increased 0.42 percent in February from a year earlier, after January's 0.68 percent rise, giving policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy loose to aid economic growth. Malaysian shares fell slightly, while Vietnam shares slid 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0403 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3478.84 3513.85 -1.00 Bangkok 1822.56 1830.13 -0.41 Manila 8375.11 8465.77 -1.07 Jakarta 6568.024 6606.053 -0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1858.3 1860.86 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 1111.84 1115.79 -0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3478.84 3402.92 2.23 Bangkok 1822.56 1753.71 3.93 Manila 8375.11 8,558.42 -2.14 Jakarta 6568.024 6,355.65 3.34 Kuala Lumpur 1858.3 1796.81 3.42 Ho Chi Minh 1111.84 984.24 12.96 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)