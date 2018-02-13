FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Philippines up nearly 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fundamentals strong - analyst
    * Vietnam best performer

    By Christina Martin
    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Tuesday, as broader Asia pulled further away from
two-month lows, with a rebound in Wall Street lending support to
global equities. 
    Singapore shares climbed nearly 1 percent led by
financials such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
, up 2.5 percent, and United Overseas Bank Ltd
, up 1.9 percent. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.9 percent after sliding to its lowest
level since Dec. 11 on Friday. 
    "Opportunistic buying seems to be the theme (in Southeast
Asia) as economic fundamentals remain strong," said Kevin Foy,
regional head, sales trading at Maybank Kim Eng Securities,
Singapore. 
    Wall Street's three major indexes rose for a second session
on Monday, after recording their biggest weekly drop in two
years, inspiring some confidence in investors. 
    Philippine shares snapped three straight sessions of
losses and rose about 1 percent, helped by gains in industrials
and real estate stocks.
    The top gainer on the index was property developer SM Prime
Holdings Inc which climbed 3.3 percent to close at its
highest in over a week. 
    Vietnam hit a more than one-week high, ending 1.7
percent higher, recording its second straight session of gains. 
    Financials and utilities led the gains, with Vietnam Joint
Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, up 3.8
percent, closing at its highest since February 2 and
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rising 4.4 percent. 
    Indonesian shares ended the day 0.8 percent firmer
at their highest close in over a week with financials and
telecoms outperforming other sectors. 
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose over 1 percent,
while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan
Perseroan PT gained 2 percent to its highest close
since January 29. 
    Malaysia jumped 0.2 percent, its second straight
session of gains, while Thai shares finished flat. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.07   3384.98         0.89
 Bangkok            1800.03   1799.45         0.03
 Manila             8570.14   8487.91         0.97
 Jakarta            6578.178  6523.454        0.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.02   1830.17         0.16
 Ho Chi Minh        1059.73   1041.79         1.72
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.07   3402.92         0.36
 Bangkok            1800.03   1753.71         2.64
 Manila             8570.14   8558.42         0.14
 Jakarta            6578.178  6355.654        3.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.02   1796.81         2.02
 Ho Chi Minh        1059.73   984.24          7.67
 


 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
