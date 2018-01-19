FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-End week on cheery note after robust China data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines climbs on farm data and revised Q3 GDP
    * Malaysia marks longest run of weekly gains in 16 years
    * Singapore climbs for fourth consecutive week

    By Devika Syamnath
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam briefly hit an over ten-year peak
on Friday backed by foreign inflows while other markets in the
region notched up weekly gains and finished higher after data
showed China's growth accelerated for the first time in seven
years.
    China's better-than-expected economic growth in the fourth
quarter of last year was supported by continued strength in the
services industry and an expanding agricultural sector, data
showed.
    "China's good fourth-quarter growth suggests the authorities
have executed a calibrated and judicious de-risking in the
financial sector, carefully balancing financial stability and
keeping the economy on an even keel" said Mizuho Bank in a note.
    Vietnam ended 1.1 percent higher, having earlier hit
its best level since November 2007, and marked a fifth straight
week of gains. 
    Foreign net buying supported the rise but the market might
correct slightly in the short-term, said Bui Nguyen Khoa, head
of macro research at BIDV Securities Company.
    However, the index is likely to cross the 2007 peak in the
year's first quarter, he added.
    The Philippine index climbed 1.1 percent, with banks
accounting for the majority of gains and top gainer Bank of the
Philippine Islands setting a record close. 
    Positive agricultural data and upcoming gross domestic
product (GDP) data next week has fed buying sentiment, said
Lexter Azurin, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila.
     Philippines' agricultural output grew 2.2 percent in the
fourth quarter, bringing full-year expansion to 3.95 percent. 

    The country's third-quarter GDP growth was revised to 7.0
percent from the earlier announced 6.9 percent. Philippines will
release its fourth-quarter GDP data on Jan. 23.
    Malaysia gained 0.4 percent and closed on a positive
note for an eighth straight week, its longest streak of weekly
gains since 2002. 
    Utilities and financials led gains with power generator
Tenaga Nasional topping the index and Petronas Gas
 adding 5.1 percent. 
    Singapore ended 0.8 percent higher, rising for a
fourth straight week, to mark its longest run of weekly gains
since 2012. 
    Indonesian shares finished 0.3 percent higher and
gained 1.3 percent this week, its best in three. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3550.36      3521.31     0.82
  Bangkok         1821.34      1819.32     0.11
  Manila          8915.92      8820.74     1.08
  Jakarta         6490.896     6472.666    0.28
  Kuala Lumpur    1828.83      1821.6      0.40
 Ho Chi Minh      1062.07      1050.25     1.13
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3550.36      3402.92     4.33
  Bangkok         1821.34      1753.71     3.86
  Manila          8915.92      8558.42     4.18
  Jakarta         6490.896     6355.654    2.13
  Kuala Lumpur    1828.83      1796.81     1.78
  Ho Chi Minh     1062.07      984.24      7.91
 
 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)
