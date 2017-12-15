FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippines down more than 1 pct
December 15, 2017

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippines down more than 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, tracking Asian shares and Wall Street which slipped
overnight on concerns over potential roadblocks to U.S. tax
reform, with the Philippine index down more than 1 percent on
profit-taking.
    Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax
legislation, but the conservative party faces opposition from
within as some Senators remained unsettled about their support
for the bill. 
     Asian shares dropped as much as 0.6
percent, their sharpest intraday percentage loss in over a week,
while major U.S. stock indexes fell, with the S&P 500
down the most in a month.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 1.2
percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage decline in two
weeks, with index heavyweight SM Investments Corp down
as much as 3.4 percent.
    "It could be profit-taking from yesterday's rapid rise,"
said Fio Dejesus, an analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila.
    The Philippine index, which has risen a net 4.7 percent in
the last eight sessions, rose more than 1.2 percent on Thursday
after the Congress approved a much awaited tax-reform bill. It
is on track to end the week 0.7 percent higher.
    Indonesian shares retreated from a record closing
high in the previous session, weighed down by financials and
telecom stocks, but are on track for a ninth week of gains in
11.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell as much as 1 percent.
    Singapore hit a one-week low, and is likely to finish
the week marginally lower.
    Financials accounted for most of the losses on the index,
with top lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group
 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling
between 0.8 percent and 2 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0329 GMT
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.32   3435.78         -0.48
 Bangkok            1714.64   1714.99         -0.02
 Manila             8368.34   8461.06         -1.10
 Jakarta            6086.895  6113.653        -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1754.64   1759            -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh        934.25    935.85          -0.17
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3419.32   2880.76         18.70
 Bangkok            1714.64   1542.94         11.13
 Manila             8368.34   6840.64         22.33
 Jakarta            6086.895  5296.711        14.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1754.64   1641.73         6.88
 Ho Chi Minh        934.25    664.87          40.52
 
    

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

