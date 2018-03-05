FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:58 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Vietnam comes off near 11-yr high to close 2.5 pct lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore falls over 1 pct, down for 5th session
    * Indonesia posts 3-week closing low
    * Thailand extends fall into fourth session 

    By Susan Mathew
    March 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets extended
falls on Monday, with Vietnam declining 2.5 percent and
Singapore shedding over 1 percent, on continued fears of a
global trade war.
    Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on
imported steel and aluminium, a pledge that met with warnings of
retaliation from the rest of the world over the weekend.        
    Vietnam shares rose as much as 1 percent to their
highest since March 2007 before reversing their course.
    They fell due to "some concerns of margin availability" and
a correction catchup after they bucked the downward trend seen
last week in most markets of the region, said Fiachra Mac Cana,
head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    The index logged a gain of 1.7 percent last week.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
 and Petrovietnam Gas were the biggest drags,
down 5.3 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.  
    Singapore shares dropped for a fifth straight session
and posted their lowest close since Feb. 14. Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding was the worst performer with a plunge of
5.7 percent.
    Among other losers, lender DBS Group fell 1.4
percent, while Keppel Corp declined over 3 percent.
    Philippine shares closed 0.9 percent lower in thin
trade, with Manila Electric being the worst performer
with a decline of 2.8 percent. SM Investments fell 1.9
percent.
    Malaysian stocks finished the session down 0.7
percent, even after data showed exports surged 17.9 percent in
January and beat expectations of an 11.4 percent rise.

    Shares of aluminium trader Press Metal Aluminium Holdings
 were the biggest drag with a plunge of 9.1 percent.
    Indonesia stocks fell to their lowest close in three
weeks, while Thai shares declined for the fourth
straight session.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
    
  Market             Current        Previous      Pct Move
                                    close         
  Singapore          3438.61        3479.2        -1.17
  Bangkok            1808.89        1811.98       -0.17
  Manila             8386.17        8458.57       -0.86
  Jakarta            6550.593       6582.316      -0.48
  Kuala Lumpur       1842.62        1856.07       -0.72
  Ho Chi Minh        1093.48        1121.21       -2.47
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market             Current        End 2017      Pct Move
  Singapore          3438.61        3402.92       1.05
  Bangkok            1808.89        1753.71       3.15
  Manila             8386.17        8558.42       -2.01
  Jakarta            6550.593       6355.654      3.07
  Kuala Lumpur       1842.62        1796.81       2.55
  Ho Chi Minh        1093.48        984.24        11.10
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
