SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on foreign selling; Philippines pulls back from record

By Shanima A Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday as foreign investors turned net sellers ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, while Philippine shares hit a fresh record before paring the gains. In contrast with the broader trend, Thai stocks climbed as much as 0.7 percent to a fresh 24-year high, led by gains in petroleum retailer PTT Pcl. The Fed minutes due later in day may bolster views of a December rate hike and provide clues on the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening. Indonesian shares slipped as much as 0.8 percent to their lowest in nearly two weeks, set for a second day of losses. "We are seeing a little bit of accelerated selloff by foreign investors," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "Foreigners are selling about 1 trillion rupiah ($74.0 million) whereas they are buying about 600 bln rupiah," he said. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 1.1 percent. "I think investors are a little bit concerned that the economic growth might not accelerate in the second-half and 2018 and beyond, given the fact that inflationary pressures are very soft," he added. Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth month in September to its lowest since March, official data showed earlier this month. Rupiah, which had been relatively stable against the dollar for most of this year, fell to its weakest in 10 months at the end of September. Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.3 percent, pulling back from an all-time high hit earlier in the day as consumer staples and industrial stocks declined. Super market operator Robinsons Retail Holdings was the biggest drag on the index, falling 4.4 percent, while LT Group Inc was down 4.2 percent. Malaysian shares slipped 0.3 percent, hurt by losses in telecom and consumer stocks, with DiGi.com down 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0605 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3288.29 3288.95 -0.02 Bangkok 1715.67 1706.95 0.51 Manila 8380.2 8398.04 -0.21 Jakarta 5861.157 5905.762 -0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1755.73 1761.13 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 813.94 810.65 0.41 Change so far this year Market Current End prev Pct Move yr Singapore 3288.29 2880.76 14.15 Bangkok 1715.67 1542.94 11.19 Manila 8380.2 6840.64 22.50 Jakarta 5861.157 5296.711 10.66 Kuala Lumpur 1755.73 1641.73 6.94 Ho Chi Minh 813.94 664.87 22.40 ($1 = 13,510.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shanima A; additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)