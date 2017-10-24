SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record closing high on coal demand outlook

By Nicole Pinto Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Tuesday, as coal miners gained after the International Energy Agency forecast strong prospects for energy demand in Southeast Asia, while most other markets in the region fell on profit-taking. The IEA said overall energy demand is expected to climb nearly 60 percent by 2040 from now, led by power generation, and that Southeast Asia is expected to install more than 565 gigawatts (GW) of power-generation capacity in that period. Coal and renewables would account for almost 70 percent of new output, it said. Indonesian shares edged up at the close after also hitting a record intraday high, with Bayan Resources Tbk PT jumping 20 percent, Bumi Resources up about 2.5 percent and Adaro Energy Tbk PT climbing about 2.2 percent. Thai shares ended 0.6 percent higher, helped by gains in energy stocks, with PTT PCL closing up 0.5 percent and Thai Oil Pcl rising 3.8 percent. In other markets, Malaysia closed at its lowest in more than six months, while the Philippine index was the biggest loser in the region. Singapore edged down 0.5 percent. "Most of the markets are trading at their historical highs and we should be seeing bouts of profit-taking due to the sharp rallies over the past few months," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at the Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Philippine stocks were dragged down by financial and industrial shares, with BDO Unibank Inc down 3.5 percent and SM Investments Corp shedding 1.1 percent. Singapore ended with broad-based losses, with United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd ending 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent lower, respectively. Malaysia fell 0.3 percent, with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd down 1.1 percent to close at a five-month low, while Genting Malaysia Bhd hit an eight-month low. The index has slipped for five out of the last six sessions. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3334.67 3349.8 -0.45 Bangkok 1701.81 1692.58 0.55 Manila 8279.92 8348.32 -0.82 Jakarta 5952.076 5950.026 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1736.14 1741.47 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 825.24 820.04 0.63 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3334.67 2880.76 15.76 Bangkok 1701.81 1542.94 10.30 Manila 8279.92 6840.64 21.04 Jakarta 5952.076 5296.711 12.37 Kuala Lumpur 1736.14 1641.73 5.75 Ho Chi Minh 825.24 664.87 24.12 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)