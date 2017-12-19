SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record closing high; Thai marks near 24-yr top

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Tuesday, led by financials and consumer goods stocks, while Thailand extended gains for a fifth straight session to touch a near 24-year closing high. The Indonesian index ended higher for a sixth consecutive session, with Unilever Indonesia rising 2.1 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia up 2.4 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.6 percent "As long as the (U.S.) tax reform bill is passed and there are no hurdles related to the passing of the bill, the (Indonesian) market will still grind higher because we do not see any imminent threat to derail the global economic growth," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Jakarta. Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record-setting session on Wall Street as a U.S. tax bill moved closer to passage, with Republican Senator Susan Collins saying on Monday she would vote for the tax overhaul. The bill would cut U.S. corporate tax rates to 21 percent from 35 percent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Thai shares ended 0.5 percent higher, on gains in Bank of Ayudhya and Airports of Thailand, while Philippines closed down 0.7 percent following Monday's 1 percent gain. Industrial and telecom stocks fell as investors booked profits, with JG Summit Holdings Inc down 4.8 percent and PLDT Inc 5.8 percent lower. Foreign investors net sold equities worth 186.9 million pesos ($3.71 million). In Malaysia, shares extended losses for a third straight session, dragged down by financial stocks. Public Bank dropped 1 percent, while CIMB Group Holdings lost 0.6 percent. "There is concern that with the rate hike in the United States, cheap funds might flow out of the country," said Redza Rahman, head of research at Malaysian Industrial Development Finance. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in U.S. economic growth from the Trump administration's proposed tax cuts. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3404.47 3414.82 -0.30 Bangkok 1732.31 1723.71 0.50 Manila 8365.96 8422.82 -0.68 Jakarta 6167.666 6133.963 0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1736.95 1751.64 -0.84 Ho Chi Minh 951.42 958.06 -0.69 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3404.47 2880.76 18.18 Bangkok 1732.31 1542.94 12.27 Manila 8365.96 6840.64 22.30 Jakarta 6167.666 5296.711 16.44 Kuala Lumpur 1736.95 1641.73 5.80 Ho Chi Minh 951.42 664.87 43.10 ($1 = 50.3710 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)