SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines hit record closing highs

* Malaysia closes up for ninth straight week * Region tracks gains in broader Asia * Philippines ends higher for eighth straight week Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, in line with Asian peers, with Indonesia marking a record close on gains in telecom and financial stocks and the Philippine index up on industrials. Asian stocks extended their winning run to the 11th day on Friday, while the battered dollar won back some ground after President Donald Trump said he wanted a strong U.S. currency. Indonesian shares climbed 0.7 percent, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia up 4.5 percent. The index gained 2.6 percent on week. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained 0.8 percent, and was up for an eighth straight week. Philippine shares touched a record closing high, and posted an 1.4 percent gain for the week. Vietnam added 1 percent to reach its best closing level since March 2007, propelled by financials and utilities. Lender BIDV rose 6.9 percent to an all-time peak. Malaysian shares closed at a more than two-year high, on financials and consumer staples, and were up for a ninth straight week. The Thai index rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by gains in materials and energy stocks. Singapore fell 0.2 percent, as losses in financials offset gains in real estate stocks. DBS Group Holdings, the biggest drag on the index, was down for a second straight session. "I think what we are seeing today could be some minor profit-taking, but we are not seeing a broad-based sell-off," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital in Singapore. The city-state's manufacturing output in December fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3567.14 3572.62 -0.15 Bangkok 1828.88 1819.29 0.53 Manila 9041.2 8999.17 0.47 Jakarta 6660.618 6615.328 0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1853.92 1845.86 0.44 Ho Chi Minh 1115.64 1104.57 1.00 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3567.14 3402.92 4.83 Bangkok 1828.88 1753.71 4.29 Manila 9041.2 8558.42 5.64 Jakarta 6660.618 6355.654 4.80 Kuala Lumpur 1853.92 1796.81 3.18 Ho Chi Minh 1115.64 984.24 13.35 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)