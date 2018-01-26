FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 10:10 AM / 4 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines hit record closing highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Malaysia closes up for ninth straight week
    * Region tracks gains in broader Asia
    * Philippines ends higher for eighth straight week

    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday, in line with Asian peers, with Indonesia
marking a record close on gains in telecom and financial stocks
and the Philippine index up on industrials.
    Asian stocks extended their winning run to the 11th day on
Friday, while the battered dollar won back some ground after
President Donald Trump said he wanted a strong U.S. currency.

    Indonesian shares climbed 0.7 percent, with
Telekomunikasi Indonesia up 4.5 percent. The index
gained 2.6 percent on week.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
gained 0.8 percent, and was up for an eighth straight week.
    Philippine shares touched a record closing high, and
posted an 1.4 percent gain for the week.
    Vietnam added 1 percent to reach its best closing
level since March 2007, propelled by financials and utilities.
    Lender BIDV rose 6.9 percent to an all-time peak.
    Malaysian shares closed at a more than two-year
high, on financials and consumer staples, and were up for a
ninth straight week.
    The Thai index rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by gains in
materials and energy stocks. 
    Singapore fell 0.2 percent, as losses in financials
offset gains in real estate stocks.
    DBS Group Holdings, the biggest drag on the index,
was down for a second straight session.
    "I think what we are seeing today could be some minor
profit-taking, but we are not seeing a broad-based sell-off,"
said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital in
Singapore. 
    The city-state's manufacturing output in December fell for
the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, data showed. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
    
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3567.14   3572.62         -0.15
 Bangkok         1828.88   1819.29         0.53
 Manila          9041.2    8999.17         0.47
 Jakarta         6660.618  6615.328        0.68
 Kuala Lumpur    1853.92   1845.86         0.44
 Ho Chi Minh     1115.64   1104.57         1.00
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3567.14   3402.92         4.83
 Bangkok         1828.88   1753.71         4.29
 Manila          9041.2    8558.42         5.64
 Jakarta         6660.618  6355.654        4.80
 Kuala Lumpur    1853.92   1796.81         3.18
 Ho Chi Minh     1115.64   984.24          13.35
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Christina
Martin in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
