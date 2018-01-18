SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand set fresh records; S'pore hits 10-yr top

* Asian shares ex-Japan hit all-time high * Philippines extends fall, hit by lender BPI's rights offering * Malaysia down as EU proposes ban on palm oil use in motor fuels By Devika Syamnath Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thai and Indonesian stocks scaled all-time peaks on Thursday and Singapore notched up a 10-year top as gains on Wall Street lifted broader Asian shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent to a historic high, after U.S. stocks jumped overnight and the Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, heading for their fourth straight session of gains. Financials and utilities led the gains, with Bank Central Asia climbing 1.6 percent and Perusahaan Gas Negara soaring 21.2 percent to levels not seen since February. Oil prices rose on Thursday on a reported decline in U.S. crude inventories, and as rebels in Nigeria threatened to attack the country's petroleum infrastructure, but crude benchmarks still stayed below recent three-year highs on ample fuel supplies. The Thai index firmed 0.5 percent as energy and utility stocks gained, with PTT Global Chemical climbing to a record and PTT Pcl rising 1.2 percent. Singapore's shares rose as much as 0.6 percent to their highest since December 2007 as financials and IT stocks led the gain. The city-state's top lenders United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings rose 0.7 percent each, while technology service provider Venture Corp climbed 2.2 percent to its highest in 14 years. Meanwhile, Philippines fell as much as 0.9 percent, before trimming some of the losses, as Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 11.5 percent and parent Ayala Corp slipped 3 pct as BPI plans to raise up to 50 billion pesos ($986 mln) via a rights offering to boost lending and support strategic initiatives. Metrobank, the second largest Philippine lender in asset terms, also fell 3.7 percent as it won the board's approval to sell shares to existing stockholders. Malaysian shares fell 0.3 percent after the European Union approved draft measures to ban the use of palm oil, a major import from southeast Asia, in motor fuels from 2021. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0431 Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3547.17 3541.91 0.15 Bangkok 1834.47 1828.88 0.31 Manila 8817.83 8848.99 -0.35 Jakarta 6468.642 6444.518 0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1823.95 1828.63 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1027.89 1034.69 -0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3547.17 3402.92 4.24 Bangkok 1834.47 1753.71 4.61 Manila 8817.83 8558.42 3.03 Jakarta 6468.642 6355.654 1.78 Kuala Lumpur 1823.95 1796.81 1.51 Ho Chi Minh 1027.89 984.24 4.43 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)