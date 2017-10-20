FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian stocks rise on better GDP growth forecast
October 20, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 5 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian stocks rise on better GDP growth forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets largely
edged up on Friday, with Indonesia bouncing back from three
straight days of losses after the country's central bank said it
expected GDP would grow better than initially forecast.
     Bank Indonesia, which held its benchmark rate
unchanged on Thursday, said economic growth would remain within
its 5.0-5.4 percent forecast in the year, but would be supported
by improved performance in trade, hospitality and manufacturing.

    Indonesian shares rose 0.4 percent, led by
financials, and were headed for a third straight weekly
increase. Bank Central Asia was up 3 percent, while 
Astra International Tbk climbed 2.2 percent.
    A sub-index of the 45 most liquid stocks gained as
much as 0.8 percent.
    Thai shares inched up 0.3 percent, led by
industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. Aiports of
Thailand and Home Product Center were the
best performers on the index.
    The Vietnam index rose as much as 0.6 percent, led by
industrials.
    Philippine shares lost as much as 0.8 percent on
profit-taking, and were headed for a second weekly loss in
seven. 
    "If you look at the valuation of the Philippine market, it's
more or less expensive compared to regional peers," said Manny
Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    "The market is getting closer to 21 times forward PE for
2018 as against 17 times for regional counterparts like
Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. We see some profit-taking as
the market scaled to new highs," Cruz said.
    The index hit a record high on Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AS OF 0403 GMT
    
  Change on day                                    
  Market             Current     previous   Pct
                                 close      Move
  Singapore          3340.41     3334.91    0.16
  Bangkok            1687.92     1683.43    0.27
  Manila             8425.18     8487.37    -0.73
  Jakarta            5935.057    5910.53    0.41
  Kuala Lumpur       1743.37     1743.99    -0.04
  Ho Chi Minh        831.58      828.93     0.32
                                            
  Change on year                            
  Market             Current     End 2016   Pct
                                            Move
  Singapore          3340.41     2880.76    15.96
  Bangkok            1687.92     1542.94    9.40
  Manila             8425.18     6840.64    23.2
  Jakarta            5935.057    5296.711   12.05
  Kuala Lumpur       1743.37     1641.73    6.19
  Ho Chi Minh        831.58      664.87     25.1
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
