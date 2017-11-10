SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued on U.S. tax reform uncertainty

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Friday as uncertainty around U.S tax reforms kept investors on the back foot after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan that differed from the House of Representatives. U.S. Republican Senators on Thursday said they want to slash the corporate tax rate in 2019, later than the House's proposed schedule of 2018, complicating a push for the biggest overhaul of U.S. tax law since the 1980s. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent. "Growing uncertainty about U.S. tax reforms spooked markets yesterday and there seems to be no relief on the way from elevated market volatility in the Asian session today," ING said in a note. Singapore shares traded flat and were on track to end the week 1.4 percent higher, after hovering around two-year highs for three straight sessions. DBS Group Holdings in the financial sector, down 0.3 percent, was the biggest loser on the index, after the nation's lender ended a day earlier at its highest in nearly 18 years. Philippine stocks inched lower, a day after the Philippine central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent on Thursday. Inflation in the country remained manageable, despite continuing robust growth in the economy. The central bank on Thursday also left unchanged the interest rates on its overnight lending and deposit facilities and the reserve requirement ratios for banks. The Indonesian index edged 0.2 percent lower, on track for a third consecutive session of losses, dragged by stocks from the financial and energy sectors. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was trading 0.3 percent lower. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk fell 0.6 percent, while mining contractor PT United Tractors Tbk slipped 3.8 percent. Vietnam stocks hit a fresh near-decade high with real estate developers Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company gaining 6.9 percent. Thailand shares edged 0.1 percent down in lean trading. Electric wire manufacturer Charoong Thai Wire & Cable Public Company fell 2 percent while materials dealer Indorama Ventures Public Company was up 3.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0352 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3426.15 3423.91 0.07 Bangkok 1698.5 1703.03 -0.27 Manila 8514.98 8519.82 -0.06 Jakarta 6034.167 6042.46 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1745.26 1746.81 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 866.14 860.4 0.67 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3426.15 2880.76 18.93 Bangkok 1698.5 1542.94 10.08 Manila 8514.98 6840.64 24.48 Jakarta 6034.167 5296.711 13.92 Kuala Lumpur 1745.26 1641.73 6.31 Ho Chi Minh 866.14 664.87 30.27 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)