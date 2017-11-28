SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Malaysia hits 8-month closing low

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Tuesday while Malaysian shares hit a more than eight-month closing low on continued profit booking in index heavyweights. Following a heavy sell-off on Monday, Chinese shares reversed early losses with the CSI 300 index ending up 0.2 percent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index closed up 0.3 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent. Malaysian shares slipped 0.3 percent to their lowest close since March 3. Genting Bhd and CIMB Group , down 2.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, were the biggest drags. Philippine shares fell broadly across sectors as financials and telecom stocks weighed, with PLDT Inc losing 4.5 percent. "We are catching up with yesterday's movement in the rest of Asia following China. I see the movement continuing till the end of the year on foreign fund selling which is a normal seasonal tendency," said Joseph Roxas, president at Manila-based Eagle Equities. The market should start picking up from January, he added. Meanwhile, the index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks gained 0.5 percent. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, the biggest contributor, hit a more than two-decade closing high. The Singapore benchmark closed 0.1 percent higher as gains in financials were largely offset by losses in industrials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd closed at a record high. Thai shares closed up 0.6 percent, buoyed by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3442.35 3436.36 0.17 Bangkok 1706.52 1695.67 0.64 Manila 8291.88 8361.69 -0.83 Jakarta 6070.716 6064.589 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1714.42 1719.86 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 941.21 938.61 0.28 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3442.35 2880.76 19.49 Bangkok 1706.52 1542.94 10.60 Manila 8291.88 6840.64 21.21 Jakarta 6070.716 5296.711 14.61 Kuala Lumpur 1714.42 1641.73 4.43 Ho Chi Minh 941.21 664.87 41.56 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)