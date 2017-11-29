SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Philippine shares fall for third straight day

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday after North Korea’s latest missile test hit investor sentiment, while Philippine shares extended losses for a third consecutive day as industrials and real estate stocks fell. North Korea said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in the waters close to Japan, amid heightened tensions in the region. Philippine stocks ended the day down 0.5 percent. Builder Ayala Land and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc led the losses, falling 2.7 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively. The likelihood of U.S. tax cuts hurting outsourcing companies in the Philippines, possibly even causing job losses, also spurred risk aversion. "There is actually a risk that the KPOs (knowledge process outsourcing companies), would be under threat from the tax. If you would have corporate tax slashed in the U.S. then maybe some of these processes will move back to the U.S.” said Fio Dejesus, an analyst with RCBC Securities. Singapore stocks ended 0.1 percent lower after trading in a narrow range, weighed down by real estate and industrial stocks. Builder City Developments Ltd and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd fell 2.3 and 3.8 percent, respectively. Indonesian stocks closed 0.2 percent lower, as consumer staples and financials weighed on the index. An index of the country’s 45 most liquid stocks was down half a percent. Malaysian stocks closed up about 0.4 percent, helped by gains in utilities such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd rising 2.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3438.99 3442.35 -0.10 Bangkok 1705.33 1706.52 -0.07 Manila 8254.03 8291.88 -0.46 Jakarta 6061.367 6070.716 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1720.38 1714.42 0.35 Ho Chi Minh 952.14 941.21 1.16 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3438.99 2880.76 19.38 Bangkok 1705.53 1542.94 10.54 Manila 8254.03 6840.64 20.66 Jakarta 6061.367 5296.711 14.44 Kuala Lumpur 1720.38 1641.73 4.79 Ho Chi Minh 952.14 664.87 43.21 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)