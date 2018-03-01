SE Asia Stocks-Most edge lower on U.S rate rise fears

* Singapore extends falls, Vietnam snaps 4 sessions of gains * Odds of Philippine rate hike rise after cbank inflation view * Indonesians shares gain after strong manufacturing data By Aditya Soni March 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Thursday after Wall Street tumbled overnight on revived fears of more rate hikes than expected this year. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first public appearance as head of the Fed, vowed at a congressional hearing on Tuesday (U.S. time) to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates. His remarks continued to weigh on equities on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.1 percent. "Waves of risk aversion are running through investors' heads as they prepare for round two of Jay Powell's testimony, probably hoping that he dials back on some of those hawkish overtones he delivered to Congress on Tuesday," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda said in a note. Singapore shares declined for a third straight session and posted their lowest close in a week, dragged mainly by industrials. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd dipped 1.5 percent, while Venture Corp Ltd slipped 2.3 percent. Philippine shares fell 0.1 percent after the central bank said on Wednesday that annual inflation could breach the official target in February, possibly quickening to a more than three-year high of 4.8 percent. Inflation breaching the 4 percent mark definitely increases the odds of a rate hike, said Fio De Jesus, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila. Financials and industrials led the losers, with JG Summit Holdings Inc falling 5.4 percent to a near three-month low, while BDO Unibank Inc slid 1.7 percent. Vietnam shares shares fell 0.5 percent with financials leading the losers. Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, dropped 3.1 percent, accounting for most of the losses, while Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam slid 3.1 percent. Indonesian shares ticked up after data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in February at the fastest pace since June 2016. Consumer Staples and telecommunications discretionary stocks were the biggest gainers. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose 1.5 percent, while Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk PT firmed 7.7 percent. Malaysian shares edged up with Genting Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd rising 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. The Thai stock market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3513.85 3517.94 -0.12 Manila 8465.77 8475.29 -0.11 Jakarta 6606.053 6597.218 0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1860.86 1856.2 0.25 Ho Chi Minh 1115.79 1121.54 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3513.85 3402.92 3.26 Manila 8465.77 8,558.42 -1.08 Jakarta 6606.053 6,355.65 3.94 Kuala Lumpur 1860.86 1796.81 3.56 Ho Chi Minh 1115.79 984.24 13.37 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)