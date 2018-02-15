SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Indonesia marginally down

* Indonesia posts worst monthly trade deficit in nearly 4 yrs * Singapore up 1.2 pct on strong export data Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday supported by firm global equities, but Indonesia pared gains to end marginally lower following a surprise trade deficit in January. Shares in Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 1.3 percent, in line with Wall Street, which brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data and surged. Indonesian shares gave up early gains to end 0.04 percent lower after data showed trade deficit widened to $670 million in January, the biggest in almost four years against expectations of a small surplus. Financial stocks weighed on the index, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT falling 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. However, the index ended the week higher after two weeks of losses. An index of the country's most liquid stocks fell about 0.2 percent. All Southeast Asian markets except Thailand will be shut on Friday on account of the Chinese new year. Singapore, the biggest gainer in the region, jumped 1.2 percent after data showed faster-than-expected growth in exports last month. Index heavyweights, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed 4.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. The index gained nearly 2 percent during the week following two weeks of losses. Malaysian shares ended 0.2 percent higher led by financial firm CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, up 0.7 percent, and Palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd , up 1.7 percent. The country's shares have ended higher for 11 out of 12 weeks. Thai shares were helped by energy stocks as oil prices rose about 1 percent. PTT PCL climbed 1.3 percent and PTT Exploration and Production PCL rose 2.3 percent. The Vietnemese stock market is shut from Feb 14-20. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3443.51 3402.86 1.19 Bangkok 1800.86 1792.09 0.49 Manila 8612.44 8598.11 0.17 Jakarta 6591.582 6594.401 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1838.28 1834.93 0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3443.51 3402.92 1.19 Bangkok 1800.86 1753.71 2.69 Manila 8612.44 8558.42 0.63 Jakarta 6591.582 6355.654 3.71 Kuala Lumpur 1838.28 1796.81 2.31 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)