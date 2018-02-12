FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:18 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Vietnam up nearly 4 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Vietnam shares close up at 3.8 percent
    * Jollibee Foods Corp drags Philippines index lower

    By Christina Martin
    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
finished higher on Monday tracking U.S. stocks which gained more
than 1 percent in the previous session, restoring some
confidence in investors.
    S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.30 pct late Sunday as
trading reopened after the S&P 500 Index recorded its worst week
in two years.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 crept up 0.6 percent, having suffered a 7.3
percent drubbing last week. 
    Vietnam shares snapped two sessions of losses and
ended 3.8 percent higher with financials and realty leading the
gains.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 rose 4.2 percent while Vingroup JSC climbed
6.9 percent to over a one-week closing high. 
    Singapore shares jumped 0.2 percent as financial
stocks gained. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 2.3 percent
and was the biggest gainer on the index. 
    A Reuters poll on Monday predicted quarter-on-quarter growth
at 2 percent in the October-December period on a seasonally
adjusted and annualised basis, slowing from the 2.8 percent
preliminary figure. 
    Malaysia rose 0.6 percent with telecom and financial
stocks leading the gains. 
    Axiata Group Bhd rose nearly 3 percent to its
highest close in a week and Public Bank Bhd added 0.6
percent. 
    The biggest gainer on the index was Telekom Malaysia Bhd
, up 3.7 percent to a one-week closing high. 
    Malaysia's economy grew more slowly in the last quarter of
2017 than the blistering pace set in July-September, a Reuters
poll showed. 
    Thai shares gained 0.7 percent with energy and
utilities accounting for most of the gains. 
    PTT PCL rose 1.7 percent while Gulf Energy
Development PCL jumped 4.1 percent to its highest
close in over two weeks. 
    Philippine shares, however, ended lower for a third straight
session, down 0.2 percent, dragged by consumer discretionary and
real estate stocks. 
    Jollibee Foods Corp dropped 3.1 percent and was the
biggest loser on the index while real estate business Ayala Land
Inc closed down 0.9 percent.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3384.98   3377.24         0.23
 Bangkok            1799.45   1786.45         0.73
 Manila             8487.91   8503.69         -0.19
 Jakarta            6523.454  6505.523        0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1830.17   1819.82         0.57
 Ho Chi Minh        1041.79   1003.94         3.77
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3384.98   3402.92         -0.53
 Bangkok            1799.45   1753.71         2.61
 Manila             8487.91   8558.42         -0.82
 Jakarta            6523.454  6355.654        2.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1830.17   1796.81         1.86
 Ho Chi Minh        1041.79   984.24          5.85
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
