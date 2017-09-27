SE Asia Stocks-Most fall after Yellen comments; N.Korea worries weigh

By Aaron Saldanha Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday following remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief on the need to stick to gradual rate hikes, while investors sought refuge in safer assets amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the bank needs to continue gradual rate hikes and it would be imprudent to leave rates on hold until inflation reached its 2 percent target. Meanwhile, the war of words between the United States and North Korea continued on Tuesday with President Donald Trump saying that a U.S. military option would be "devastating" for Pyongyang. "The markets are primarily driven due to new geopolitical tensions, particularly in North Korea. Investors are trying to be more cautious, playing on the sidelines and trying to liquidate their positions," said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Philippine shares were the biggest losers in Southeast Asia, extending falls into a fourth session. Industrial and telecom stocks were the biggest losers. Index heavyweight SM Investments was the biggest drag with a drop of up to 1.8 percent. The Philippine stock market, which has been the region's second best performer this year, had shed 1.8 percent from a record high touched on Sept. 21 as of Tuesday's close. Indonesian shares fell as much as 0.4 percent, largely due to losses in financial and energy stocks. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.7 percent, boosted by gains in financials and industrials, while Thai equities edged up ahead of a central bank policy meeting later in the day. The Bank of Thailand is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged near record lows, shrugging off calls from the government and businesses for a cut to contain the strength of the baht. All but one of 22 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the BOT's one-day repurchase rate will stay at 1.50 percent - where it has been since April 2015. ING forecast a quarter-point cut, citing a need to stem the baht appreciation pressure to preserve export competitiveness. The baht, which hit a one-month low earlier in the session, has risen about 8 percent against the dollar this year, the most among Asian currencies. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0415 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3233.16 3212.04 0.66 Bangkok 1673.16 1669.75 0.20 Manila 8119.09 8170.14 -0.62 Jakarta 5859.207 5863.962 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1763.79 1765.59 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 802.9 805.35 -0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3233.16 2880.76 12.23 Bangkok 1673.16 1542.94 8.44 Manila 8119.09 6840.64 18.69 Jakarta 5859.207 5296.711 10.62 Kuala Lumpur 1763.79 1641.73 7.43 Ho Chi Minh 802.9 664.87 20.76 (Reporting by Aaron Jude Saldanha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)